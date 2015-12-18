Terry says emotional thank you to axed Mourinho

Chelsea captain John Terry has taken to Instagram to say an emotional thank you to Jose Mourinho, who departed the club by mutual consent on Thursday.

Terry was skipper for both of Mourinho's spells in charge at Stamford Bridge, together leading Chelsea to a Premier League and League Cup double in the 2014-15 season.

It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for the Londoners this term, though, with Mourinho involved in a number of off-field controversies, while on the pitch Chelsea have lost nine of their 16 Premier League matches and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

A 2-1 defeat at surprise leaders Leicester City on Monday proved the final straw for Mourinho.

However, Terry has often credited Mourinho for reviving his career after seemingly being frozen out by former boss Rafael Benitez and the former England captain described Mourinho as the best coach he has worked with.

"Thank You doesn't seem enough. Sad sad day. Gonna miss you Boss," Terry wrote underneath a picture of the two together.

"The Very Best I have EVER worked with, unbelievable memories together #boss #friend #specialone #bestever."

Terry joins team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta in paying tribute to the Portuguese.