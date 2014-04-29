Tevez 'in good shape' after niggling knee injury

Tevez had struggled with the problem in recent weeks, but looked sharp in Monday's 3-1 win at Sassuolo, playing an instrumental role in Juve's first-half equaliser before striking the crossbar in the second half with a curling effort.

Ten minutes before the break, the Argentina international unleashed a shot from just outside the area that took a slight deflection off the boot of Sassuolo defender Alessandro Longhi and flew into the net.

The strike has since been credited by the league as a Longhi own goal, which leaves Tevez's tally at 18 for the season - three behind Torino's Ciro Immobile.

But the former Manchester City man insists individual accolades are not his motivation as Juve stand two points away from claiming a third consecutive Scudetto.

"The problem was in my knee, and it was giving me a bit of pain, but now I feel in good shape," he said.

"What's important is that the team play well and win, not me scoring.

"I'd prefer the Scudetto than becoming Serie A's top scorer - that's what excites me.

"We're nearly there, but it's still not won yet.

"Nothing's changed for me. I've always looked to score and help out the team."

Antonio Conte's men host Benfica in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday, seeking to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Juve then return to league action on Monday knowing that a win at home to Atalanta will seal the title, although they may have already been crowned champions if Roma fail to beat Catania 24 the day before.