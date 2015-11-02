Tevez thrilled with Boca league success

An emotional Carlos Tevez revelled in Boca Juniors' Argentine Primera Division success on Sunday.

A first-half header from Fabian Monzon saw Boca to a 1-0 win over Tigre in Buenos Aires for their first league crown since the 2011 Apertura.

Tevez scored five goals in 12 league games after returning to his boyhood club from Juventus in June.

The 31-year-old was delighted to bring the title back to Boca.

"These guys needed this championship. From now on it's going to be a new Boca," Tevez said.

"I've left many sides a champion, but this feeling is unexplainable."

Boca are six points clear at the top with a game remaining in the league campaign.