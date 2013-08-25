Thai Premier League Wrap: Muang Thong stay top

The league leaders – who continue to tussle with Buriram United for the title – were thankful to a 95th-minute goal from Edivaldo Hermoza for edging a five-goal thriller at home against Bangkok United.

The 27-year-old’s last-gasp effort added to Kim Yoo-Jin’s goal just a minute earlier, seeing the home side turn the game on its head in stoppage time.

The result was disappointing for Buriram, however, as they occupied the top spot for less than an hour on Sunday before seeing it slip away again.

But they issued a firm warning to Muang Thong with a 5-1 victory over Samut Songkhram that saw 30-year-old Carmelo Gonzalez net four times, with 25-year-old Javier Patino also on target.

Buriram and Muang Thong continue to be well clear of the sides directly below them, Chonburi and Suphanburi, as both played out goalless draws against Bangkok Glass and Ratchaburi respectively.

Pattaya United earned a dramatic 3-0 away victory over TOT to haul themselves off the foot of the table after Kristana Taiwan, Efe Obode and Phanuwat Jinta all found the back of the net.

TOT's woes were eased slightly when two of the teams around them, including Chainat and Police United, failed to gain maximum points from their matches with Army United and Chiangrai United.

Both games ended in 2-2 draws, with Chiangrai finding themselves 1-0 down after just one minute through Daniel Cortes’ effort, while Chainat earned their point thanks to the efforts of Sumanya Purisai and Mbengogo Yannick.

Songkhla United and Osotspa also played out a 2-2 stalemate as goals from Narong Jansawek and Jetsada Puanakunmee were cancelled out in the last 10 minutes by the home side.