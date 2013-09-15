Thai Premier League Wrap: Top two triumph

Goals either side of half-time from Adisak Kraisorn and Theeraton Bunmathan ensured Buriram sent the home fans happy at The Thunder Castle Stadium and kept them on course for the title.

Buriram have now won five consecutive games in the league, as they look to fend off the challenge posed by Muang Thong United.

Rene Desaeyere tightened their grip on second place with a 2-1 home win over TOT at The SCG Stadium.

Edivaldo put Muang Thong ahead in the 21st minute and they sealed all three points when Teerasil Dangda struck with just three minutes remaining, even though Kanokphol scored an injury-time consolation for the visitors.

At the other end of the table, Chiangrai United's survival hopes were dealt another blow after they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Osotspa.

Henk Wisman's charges have now failed to register a win in their last six games, as goals from Kabfah Boonmatoon, Anthony Moura and Chananan Pombuppha consigned them to their fourth defeat in their last five outings.

Elsewhere on Saturday, relegation-threatened Pattaya United fell to a 4-1 defeat away to Bangkok Glass, while Samut Songkhram were also winners on their travels as they defeated Police United 1-0.

On Sunday, Suphanburi returned to fourth place with a 3-0 triumph over Bangkok United at The Suphanburi Stadium.

Despite the comfortable final scoreline, Phayong Khunnaen's men left it late to put the game beyond doubt.

Napatra Tamrongkorn opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, but it took until the 88th minute for Sutee Suksomkit to double their advantage.

And the result was given a touch of gloss when Dragon Boskovic completed the scoring in the third minute of injury time.

Also on Sunday, Songkhla United fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Army United, while Chainat were victorious 2-0 at home to Ratchaburi.