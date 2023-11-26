The one thing ALL footballers use has hit lowest price for Cyber Monday

Ever wondered why footballers always wear sports bras while playing? It's not some fashion thing, nor is it because they enjoy wearing them.

No, it's to track their distance covered, top speed, sprint distance and total number of sprints - among many other things - through GPS, providing real-time data and stats on performance. I've tried it myself, and it's really fascinating.

And every professional footballer wears one of these vest in every game and training session to give sports scientists information to help inform their decision making. You may have noticed players wearing what looks like a sports bra at the end of games, but not realised what it is.

While not essential, GPS vests can help take your game to the next level as you learn what you might/might not need day-to-day. Plus, a great feature of the STATSports vest is that it has the ability to compare your performance against team-mates and even professionals.

If you're truly looking to develop further and become the best player you can, then this is the piece of kit you need.

It's available in a range of different sizes, too, perfect for players of all ages to learn more about their training and match performance. Better yet, one of the GPS vest has hit its lowest price in 30 days, with a 25% discount at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

STATSports Apex GPS Vest Was £199.99 Now £149.99

Now, I'm not saying you need a GPS vest to play, but if you're looking to make the next step and improve your performance, it could be a clever addition to your arsenal. It's at its lowest price in 30 days as well. Result!

