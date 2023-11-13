The best Black Friday deal for football boots all month? These Adidas X Speedportal boots have £75 off

Fancy a Black Friday deal that looks unbeatable? How about Adidas X Speedportal boots with over 60 off? Well have we got an offer for you ahead of the savings kicking in later this month.

These stunning boots are massively reduced on Pro:Direct early. With so many amazing Black Friday deals for football fans – particularly Black Friday deals on football boots – this looks to be one of the best around on a modern classic from the German manufacturer. This is the model of boots that Lionel Messi won the World Cup wearing, of course, and the Solar Green/Core Black/Solar Yellow colourway has become one of the most distinctive of recent years.

These are the boots for speedsters, with the X range being the choice of boots for the likes of Son Heung-min, Gabriel Martinelli and Mohamed Salah. Originally £120, this X Speedportal model is now just £45, too.

"Faster in all dimensions, the X Speedportal features a new, high-speed soleplate to push you past the threshold and beyond the reach of defenders. It’s all about attacking space, with additional forefoot studs launching you into action the instant a gap appears," Adi says. "At the rear, an external heel lock provides the downforce to keep you secure and balanced at top speed. The lightweight, engineered mesh upper features grippy texturing for quick, decisive manipulation of the ball, while the comfortable Primeknit collar and moulded midfoot provide adaptive support for your explosive moves."

If you haven't ordered this boot before, we would recommend you go up half a size on the X range.