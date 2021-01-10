The only way is the fourth round for Crawley as Mark Wright debuts in Leeds win

Leeds found themselves on the end of a major FA Cup third-round giant-killing as they were stunned 3-0 by League Two Crawley.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were reeling from two goals inside three second-half minutes from Nick Tsaroulla and Ashley Nadesan.

Leeds attempted to claw their way back into the game only for Jordan Tunnicliffe to finish them off with 20 minutes remaining and secure a memorable scalp for the Sussex club.

Mark Wright came on for Crawley (Adam davy/PA)

To rub salt in the wounds Crawley even handed a debut to former reality star Mark Wright as a late substitute, but the only way was out of the cup for Leeds.

There was no such trouble for Chelsea and Manchester City who were comfortable winners at home.

Frank Lampard named a strong side against League Two Morecambe as he attempted to kick-start their stuttering season.

And he was rewarded with goals from birthday boy Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz in a 4-0 victory.

City also cruised into the fourth round as two goals from Bernardo Silva and a third from Phil Foden wrapped up a 3-0 win over Birmingham before half-time.

A superb Chris Martin strike gave Bristol City a 2-1 win over Portsmouth and Barnsley beat Tranmere 2-0 thanks to a goal from Michal Helik and a late Cauley Woodrow penalty.