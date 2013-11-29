Theophile-Catherine proud to face Ozil, Cazorla

The French defender joined the newly-promoted Welsh outfit in August and has since become an ever-present in Malky Mackay's starting line-up, making nine appearances including in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend.



The 24-year-old is loving life in his first season in the Premier League and is relishing the opportunity to test himself against Arsenal, as the league leaders make the trip to Wales to face the Championship winners.



"Of course Cazorla and Ozil are big international players but I’m actually more happy and proud to play against players like that," Theophile-Catherine exclusively told FourFourTwo. "In the Premier League there are so many ‘massive’ players, as we say in England. It’s very impressive."

But the right-back is not scared to face Arsenal and believes the experience can only help improve his game.



"At Cardiff we deserve our place in the Premier League too. We fought to get here to play against players like Cazorla and Ozil, so It will only help improve us as players and help Cardiff improve."



After fighting back to claim a valuable point against the champions last weekend, Theophile-Catherine says Cardiff won't change their mentality ahead of taking on Arsene Wenger's table-toppers.



"There’s no different approach. We prepare in the same way. Of course we know these are big teams who play in the Champions League, with big players - it’s the ‘top level’ as we say in English, and like Manchester United we can’t give up, can’t get dismayed no matter what happens during the game and must give everything for our fans, especially as we’re at home in Cardiff.

"The supporters are behind us so we can’t give up and must be totally committed."



Theophile-Catherine, who has represented France at youth level, also admitted there'll be no time for platitudes with Arsenal's French contingent, as he doesn't think they will know who he is.



"I’m not so sure about speaking to them but playing against them, yes! I don't think they know me."