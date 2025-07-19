FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 10: The Euros, Sergio Aguero and academy graduates
Kick start the weekend with our football themed crossword
FourFourTwo's weekend crossword reaches it's 10th edition!
It's becoming part of the furniture here now, as we test your football knowledge weekly with a crossword which is sure to leave you scratching your head.
Roman Numerals, Euro 2012 & Sergio Aguero are all slight hints as to what might be coming up this weekend
LAST WEEK's FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 9
As with any other crossword, the words fit together neatly by going across and down with the number of letters provided to help you figure out the answer.
And, as its the weekend there is no time limit - so grab yourself a coffee, sit back and lock in!
One answer escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates!
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.