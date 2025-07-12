FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 9: Anfield, Serie A and Madrid clubs

Our crossword is now fully part of the weekend furniture.

It is back for it's ninth edition, ready to test your football trivia knowledge once again.

Thierry Henry, cabbages and initials are all slight hints for this weekend, so get your thinking hats on and get ready to go.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK's FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 8

Grab yourself a coffee, sit back and take on our crossword, which has no time limit - it's the weekend after all!

As with any other crossword, all the answers fit nicely together in an across and down system, with hints that give just enough away.

One answer escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this crossword round to your mates!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here