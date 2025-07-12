FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 9: Anfield, Serie A and Madrid clubs
Take on our football-themed crossword to kick-start your weekend
Our crossword is now fully part of the weekend furniture.
It is back for it's ninth edition, ready to test your football trivia knowledge once again.
Thierry Henry, cabbages and initials are all slight hints for this weekend, so get your thinking hats on and get ready to go.
LAST WEEK's FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 8
Grab yourself a coffee, sit back and take on our crossword, which has no time limit - it's the weekend after all!
As with any other crossword, all the answers fit nicely together in an across and down system, with hints that give just enough away.
One answer escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
