There was nothing in transfer rumours, insists Benzema

Karim Benzema has once more insisted there was never any prospect of him leaving Real Madrid during the transfer window.

The France international was continually linked with Arsenal prior to deadline day, but took to Twitter late last month to underline his commitment to Rafael Benitez's side.

And Benzema has stressed he has no desire to leave "the best club in the world" any time soon, telling Telefoot: "There was nothing to the transfer window rumours.

"I'm happy at Real Madrid and to be at the best club in the world. I'll carry on working hard so as to ensure that I'm happy here."

Benzema only returned to competitive action in the 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis on August 29 and he admits it will take time to recapture his best form and fitness.

He added: "I've been sidelined for four months. I've not played all that much for Real Madrid and now I'm working hard to gradually get back to my best."