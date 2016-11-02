Thiago Silva gives thumbs up after head injury

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has allayed fears over the head injury he sustained during Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League win at Basel.

The Brazilian defender suffered a heavy collision with PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and was substituted at half-time.

Unai Emery's side needed a superb late volley from Thomas Meunier to maintain parity with Arsenal at the top of Group A ahead of their showdown at Emirates Stadium on the next matchweek.

Both Arsenal and PSG are through to the knockout stages and will now vie for top spot.

After the game in Switzerland, Thiago Silva posted on his Instagram account to make light of his injury.

"Friends , I'm doing well, thanks to God," he wrote. "I took a big hit on the head but I'm better now.

"But I do not remember anything. Just kidding, thank you for your concerned messages. Very happy to qualify also. Allez Paris."