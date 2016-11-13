Tite is similar to Guardiola, says Alves

Dani Alves sees similarities between Brazil boss Tite and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Juventus defender Alves worked under Guardiola at Barcelona and is set to reach 100 Brazil caps under the stewardship of Tite in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Peru.

The 33-year-old has been impressed by the man who replaced Dunga as Brazil head coach, with the Selecao sitting top of the South American qualification pool after 11 matches.

"Tite is very similar to him, because Guardiola is a great coach too," Alves told Globo.

"He has good results on the pitch, because he's a great coach too. There are very similar aspects and they arouse a lot of interest because they make you better. These are people I always want by my side."

Alves thinks Tite has every chance of going on to succeed in Europe once his tenure with Brazil has reached a conclusion.

He continued: "Tite can do whatever he wants, it depends on how far he's going to want to go.

"It's a very hard profession. At times moments come in which, because you've been in it for so long, you get tired.

"His concepts are incredible, his experience is indisputable and the man-management is worthy of a great leader. I hope he has that desire, because we need one to do it for other to do it as well.

"Today, in Brazil, we do not have as many, because people are very comfortable. Brazilian football does not respect this profession, because the coach can change teams in the Campeonato so many times.

"I think we have to start respecting that aspect, to give a coach room to do good work, but if he does not do it, he cannot do it anywhere else. Every market has big Brazilian players, so we would like to have great coaches too, and I expect that to happen."