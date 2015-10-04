Title not won - Guardiola

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola urged his team to stay grounded despite opening up a seven-point lead atop the Bundesliga with a 5-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski netted braces at the Allianz Arena on Sunday before Mario Gotze added a fifth in the comprehensive win.

Guardiola insisted there was still work for his team to do, despite their huge advantage early in the season and a 100 per cent record so far.

"I'd like to congratulate the lads. We struggled early on and didn't create many chances before the opener," he said.

"We won 5-1 but made a lot of mistakes which we need to correct. We're happy because we beat one of the best teams in Europe.

"No-one has won the German title today. We have to keep our feet on the ground."

The loss stretched Dortmund's winless run in all competitions to four games, with their form dipping after a red-hot start to the season.