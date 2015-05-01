Title only priority for Chelsea's Ivanovic

Branislav Ivanovic is giving no thought to his future until the end of the season as his only priority is helping Chelsea clinch the Premier League title.

Full-back Ivanovic has been a key figure under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho and media reports earlier this year suggested Chelsea were planning to hand the Serbian a bumper new deal, amid rumoured interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Chelsea can win the Premier League for the fourth time, a third under Mourinho, by beating Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

And Ivanovic has no intention of letting off-the-field issues take his eyes off the prize.

Speaking to Perform, he said: "In football it's very difficult to think too far in front. I enjoy living the moment, in a good way, to be a champion.

"We have to show every game that we want to win. I'm not a person who thinks about the future. There is always the next game, and the next game and you can't really start thinking too much because you lose concentration.

"We'll see at the end of the season what is to happen. I'm really in the moment to focus on playing for Chelsea and the first thing is to win the Premier League."

Team-mate Oscar believes that Chelsea's squad is of an age where they can continue to progress.

And, having won the League Cup already this season, the Brazil international is desperate to get his hands on more silverware.

"We can't deny that our squad improved a lot," he told Perform. "It's true that keep winning but our performances are not as good at the moment as they were in the beginning of the season.

"But the point is we have a very young squad and we will certainly improve even more. Last season we did have some wonderful performances but ended up with empty hands.

"This time we are playing well and shall end the season with trophies. We have one already and hopefully will get another one."