Women's Euro 2025: Who are the ITV presenters, pundits and commentators?

ITV has announced its on-screen team for the Women's European Championship.

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 gets underway on Wednesday, July 2 and ITV will cover 16 matches live from Switzerland. They include England's opening match against France and the crunch clash with Wales in Group D.

ITV will broadcast a quarter-final, a semi-final and the final on Sunday, July 27.

ITV presenters at Women's Euro 2025

Laura Woods

Prolific presenter Laura Woods has made her home at ITV Sport and has a wealth of experience covering darts, NFL, boxing and football for a number of sports broadcasters including Sky Sports, talkSPORT and DAZN.

Woods has presented live matches in the Premier League and Champions League, and has anchored ITV's coverage of the Lionesses since 2021. She also fronted the broadcaster's studio teams at the last two major men's international tournaments and the most recent Women's World Cup.

Seema Jaswal

Seema Jaswal has been a regular part of the sports coverage on offer from both the BBC and ITV in recent years, covering a wide array of sports from snooker to football on both television and radio.

Jaswal has presented coverage of international tournaments including the Women's European Championship and the men's World Cup as well as both the men's and women's Champions League. She works regularly on Premier League and FA Cup broadcasts on British TV and streaming.

ITV pundits at Women's Euro 2025

Karen Carney

As well as being a leading voice in the FA and a former Lioness with 144 caps to her name, former Birmingham City, Chelsea and Arsenal winger Karen Carney is building a mighty portfolio of football punditry.

Carney has lent her insight to Sky Sports' coverage of the Women's Super League and her co-commentary skills to CBS Sports' Champions League matches. In 2022, she joined ITV and became a fixture of major international tournaments and the England women's team.

Emma Hayes

Credited with bringing clear tactical co-commentary to English football, not least the women's game, former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes quickly gained a positive reputation among viewers.

She left Chelsea in 2024 with seven Women's Super League titles to her name and became the manager of the United States Women's National Team, with whom she has won 19 of her first 23 matches and will expect – and be expected – to launch a meaningful assault on the next World Cup.

Vicky Losada

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Vicky Losada is one of a handful of active players who'll be on punditry duty at Women's Euro 2025. She retired from international football in 2020 after playing 65 times for Spain.

Losada's club career has been a trophy-laden affair. The Catalan won the Spanish title six times and the Champions League once across three spells as a Barcelona player. She has played for Arsenal and Manchester City, and joined the Seagulls from Roma in 2023.

Laura Georges

Laura Georges will bring to the studio the experience of an incredible 188 international caps for France. The former Lyon and Paris Saint-German defender won titles for fun with OL including back-to-back Champions League titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Before concluding her career with a brief spell in Germany, she played for Les Bleues for 17 years and was named in the France squad for four consecutive European Championship tournaments between 2005 and 2017.

Jayne Ludlow

Arsenal legend Jayne Ludlow managed the Wales national team between 2014 and 2021 and will be in Switzerland with ITV to guide viewers as her old team take on the Netherlands, France and England.

Ludlow has also worked in a technical role at leading Women's Super League club Manchester City and has made regular punditry appearances covering women's football at both club and international level for Sky Sports and BBC Sport, but it'll be the ITV studio she visits at Euro 2025.

Eni Aluko

Despite briefly being pushed aside in the aftermath of an unnecessary spat with Ian Wright, former Lioness Eni Aluko returns to the ITV fold at Women's Euro 2025 and Wright will not be joining her.

Aluko played for Birmingham City, Chelsea, Juventus and others in an 18-year playing career, and made more than 100 appearances for England between 2004 and 2016. Since retiring, she has pursued a career in punditry and has worked in technical leadership roles at several clubs including Aston Villa.

Caroline Weir

Real Madrid star Caroline Weir is an active Scotland international with more than 100 caps and is recognised as one of the best women's players in Spanish football over the last few years.

Weir, who previously played for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, is taking her first steps in the media and has contributed to a handful of Man City matches for local BBC radio. She represented Team GB at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Seb Hutchinson

Seb Hutchinson will warm up for Euro 2025 by commentating on ITV's coverage of England's friendly against Jamaica on Sunday, June 29. He's an experienced commentator with major tournaments and multiple sports on his CV.

Sam Matterface

Sam Matterface replaced Clive Tyldesley as ITV's leading football commentator in 2021, a role that includes the honour of commentating on ITV's England matches. His will be the voice talking us through the Lionesses' first and third matches in Switzerland.

Pien Meulensteen

An accomplished presenter and flourishing commentator, Pien Meulensteen will return to major women's tournament duty after commentating on the 2023 World Cup. She has appeared on Match of the Day and delivered Premier League commentary on Sky Sports.

Lucy Ward

Most commonly appearing on TNT Sports' full range of men's and women's football, former Doncaster Belles and Leeds United striker Lucy Ward returns to ITV to act as an expert summariser this summer, starting with England's friendly against Jamaica.

Siobhan Chamberlain

Former Lioness Siobhan Chamberlain played in goal for England 50 times and was part of the squad that reached the final of the European Championship in 2009. With successor Mary Earps' retirement still fresh, Chamberlain's insight is sure to enlighten.

Emma Byrne

Former Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Emma Byrne can offer an almost peerless level of experience on co-commentary, having played for Arsenal for 16 years and made 134 appearances for her country over the course of two decades.

Nia Jones

Bringing the Wales knowledge to ITV this summer will be Nia Jones, who has remarkably played at international level in both football and netball. She has been a pundit and co-commentator, primarily with BBC Sport Wales, since 2018.

ITV reporters at Women's Euro 2025

Katie Shanahan

Katie Shanahan, a familiar sports reporter for football viewers in England thanks to her work with Sky Sports, BBC Sport, ITV and Amazon Prime Video, will be ITV's reporter on the ground with the Lionesses camp in Switzerland.

Beth Fisher

Beth Fisher – like Shanahan, a former hockey player – will be close to the Wales squad in order to take ITV viewers to the heart of Rhian Wilkinson's squad at Wales' first-ever major women's international tournament.

Semra Hunter

Seasoned multilingual broadcaster and Spanish football specialist Semra Hunter has been signed up by ITV to offer reporting across Euro 2025 beyond the England and Wales camps.