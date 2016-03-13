Title win allows PSG to start resting players - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc says his side's early Ligue 1 title coronation allows him to rest players as they go in search of the quadruple.

Blanc's team wrapped up a fourth-straight title with eight games to spare by hammering Troyes 9-0 on Sunday.

PSG are also into the last eight of the Champions League, and the semi-finals of the Coupe de France and final of the Coupe de la Ligue.

"We really did what we had to do, especially in the second half of the season. I think the players have been very professional this season," Blanc told beIN Sports.

"Right from the start, we set the pace and made it hard for the others to keep up. We did it and kept on going. And then we saw that no-one was able to keep up with us. It has resulted in an incredible amount of point, a huge number of goals and in us winning the title after just 30 games.

"This allows us to start rotating players in the remaining eight league games and rest some players.

"The hardest part will be to stay in a competitive mode. We cannot forget that the season is not over yet.

"We will continue to take Ligue 1 seriously right until the end and have no negative influence on the league. We will remain professional right until the end."