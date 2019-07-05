Toni Duggan on the hunt for new club after two seasons at Barcelona

England forward Toni Duggan is searching for a new club after leaving Barcelona.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons with the Spanish side, scoring 29 goals in 72 matches and also won the Copa de la Reina and the Copa Catalunya Femenina.

Barcelona confirmed the news of her departure on the club’s official website.

🔵🔴 Fi del contracte de Toni Duggan 👉 https://t.co/XAtYVXzPHN

🔵🔴 Fin del contrato de Toni Duggan 👉 https://t.co/UYjGeDveMi#FCBFemenipic.twitter.com/K509sEsvX2

— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) July 5, 2019

A statement read: “Toni Duggan is no longer a FC Barcelona player as of June 30, following the expiration of her contract.

“The club thank her for her professionalism during her time at FC Barcelona, and wish her the best for the future.”

Duggan, who has made three appearances for England at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, started her career at Everton before joining Manchester City in 2013.

“It was a dream come true to wear the famous colours of FC Barcelona,” said Duggan.

After two fantastic years, it is the right time to say goodbye to my FC Barcelona family. It has been an incredible experience but the time is right for a new challenge… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IF126CYvWk

— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 5, 2019

Thank you to everybody who has helped me. From the staff, to my amazing teammates and you incredible fans! It was a dream come true to wear your famous colours and be a part of such a fantastic club.I wish you all the very best, you will always be in my heart ❤️💙

Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/ZNCmgosWkt

— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 5, 2019

“To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour – but I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge.

“Together with my teammates and, of course, the wonderful supporters, I was able to win two trophies and enjoy many other memorable moments.

“A great many people have helped me over the last two years and I want to thank them all – you will always be in my heart.”

The forward’s next move is set to be announced in the near future.