Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah in talks with Saudi club as Reds continue to crumble

Mohamed Salah is linked to the Saudi Pro League after a disappointing season with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after a torrid season with Liverpool that has seen the 2024/25 Premier League champions crumble.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Anfield last Sunday after two late goals from Bernado Silva and Erling Haaland.

Arne Slot's side has taken just seven points from their last seven league games and are on the road this evening at Sunderland, who are unbeaten at home in the 2025/26 season.

Mohamed Salah instructs agent to open talks with Saudi club

Mohamed Salah was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in 2024, then again during contract negotiations with Liverpool last season that ended with the winger signing a two-year extension to stay on Merseyside.

The Egyptian is the current holder of the Golden Boot, Playmaker Award and PFA Players’ Player of the Year trophy, following his historic 2024/25 season in which the Premier League veteran racked up 57 goal involvements across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah carried his team to the Premier League title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah's form has dipped this season, contributing just six goals and six assists in 25 games for a struggling Liverpool side that sit in sixth in the Premier League table.

The Liverpool star has reportedly entered talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad to arrange a transfer that could see Salah replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the league’s face.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the Egyptian has told his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, to move forward with negotiations, adding that Salah is more open to the transfer than he has been during previous efforts to him.

The Egyptian and his agent previously made footballing business history after their 2022 contract negotiations with Liverpool were studied by Harvard Business School.

Al-Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, recently hit headlines after a pay dispute with Karim Benzema saw the club offer him a contract renewal with no fixed salary.

Karim Benzema recently departed from Al-Ittihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman, who scored 21 goals and provided 9 assists for Al-Ittihad last season, rejected the offer and moved to rival side Al-Hilal, scoring a debut hat-trick last week.

Salah may be more open to the transfer following an explosive interview last December that saw the winger accuse Liverpool of ‘throwing him under the bus’.

This outburst was in response to the Egyptian being named on the bench for three consecutive Premier League games during the club's worst run of form in decades.

The winger told reporters: “I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all the blame. I don’t know why, but it seems to me that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Salah, who featured in FourFourTwo's all-time Premier League XI on the right wing, may return to Premier League action for Liverpool tonight as his side face Sunderland.