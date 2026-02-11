Tottenham star 'ready' to follow Thomas Frank out of the club: report

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to lose a major leader in the dressing room, following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

Frank was sacked by Tottenham following an 11th defeat of the season at home to Newcastle United, with the Lilywhites now 16th in the table, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs have 12 days before their next match – a North London Derby clash against Arsenal – with an interim manager expected imminently.

Tottenham Hotspur are facing the prospect of losing a major star

Get VIP Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

Tottenham spent heavily over the summer, triggering the purchase options on last season's loanees Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel for a combined £50 million, while spending over £100m on Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons.

Frank has failed to settle on a starting XI in just over six months in charge, however, and hasn't been helped by injuries to the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, and recent controversy involving captain Cristian Romero ranting about the club on social media before picking up a needless red card away to Manchester United.

Cristian Romero was recently sent off against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

There could be plenty of change in the coming months at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario one of the first to be linked with a move.

Italian publication Gazzetta report via Sport Witness that despite the custodian's current happiness in London, he is “tired of the drama” and a target for both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There appear to be doubts over the future of Michele Di Gregorio in Turin, while FourFourTwo understands that Inter have made an upgrade between the sticks a real priority this summer, with Yann Sommer now 37 years old and a shadow of his former self this season.

Vicario is said to be “ready” for a return to Italy and would “gladly return”, though Tottenham's asking price for the 29-year-old may be a sticking point, should the Premier League side look to extract as much value as they possibly can from a player with another two years on his contract.

The Italian joined Spurs from Empoli in 2023 to replace the long-serving former captain Hugo Lloris, and initially impressed in his early days under Ange Postecoglou – but rather like much of the Tottenham squad, Vicario has regressed over the last 18 months.

Guglielmo Vicario is a target for Serie A sides this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

With set pieces a particular weakness for this Spurs side, Vicario has been targeted by opponents, despite his 6ft 3in frame.

Vicario is worth €30m, as per Transfermarkt.