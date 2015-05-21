The tooth hurts for Hazard as he looks set to miss Sunderland clash

Premier League champions Chelsea could be without Eden Hazard for Sunday's final game of the season against Sunderland after he underwent dental surgery.

The midfielder - an ever-present in the league this term - was due to collect the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award at a dinner on Thursday, but is still in pain after having three wisdom teeth removed.

An FWA statement explained: "Hazard tried to delay the surgery but had to have three wisdom teeth removed on Wednesday and is still in considerable pain.

"He is deeply sorry to miss the awards dinner and hopes to be at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when the FWA will hand over the trophy.

"The surgery means Hazard will almost certainly miss Chelsea's final game against Sunderland - the first Premier League game he will have missed this season."

The Belgium international has been in sparkling form this term, scoring 19 goals to help Chelsea to the title and a League Cup triumph at Wembley.