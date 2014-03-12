Torquay's Labadie given 10-match 'biting' ban

The clash at the Proact Stadium on February 15 seemed to pass with little incident, Jay O'Shea's late double securing a 3-1 win for League Two's leaders.

However, it emerged in the aftermath that Chesterfield duo Armand Gnanduillet and Ollie Banks had both claimed to have been bitten by Labadie, with Banks taking to Twitter to express his disgust.

Labadie denied the accusation, though the Football Association (FA) confirmed on Wednesday that a charge of violent conduct against the player had been proven.

An FA statement read: "Torquay United’s Joss Labadie has been given a ten-match suspension and a £2,000 fine, subject to any appeal, after an FA charge of violent conduct against him was found proven.

"Labadie, who requested a non-personal hearing, denied an alleged breach of Rule E3 in that his behaviour in or around the 49th minute of the game against Chesterfield on 15 February amounted to violent conduct.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the charge was found proven.

"The player's suspension and £2,000 fine is stayed until such time as the Written Reasons have been received by both parties and, following this, Labadie confirms that he does not wish to appeal, or the period to appeal expires, or the outcome of any appeal is known."

With Torquay rooted to the bottom of the Football League, Labadie will miss the majority of the season's remainder, pending any appeal, with his return slated for the final day of the season.

By that time, Torquay may be condemned to relegation, though their survival hopes were boosted by Tuesday's 2-1 win over Rochdale - a scoreline sealed by an 82nd-minute goal from Labadie himself.