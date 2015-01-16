Torres: My goal put Atletico in control

Striker Fernando Torres claimed his goal in the opening minute at the Santiago Bernabeu gave Atletico Madrid control of their Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid.

Torres struck in the first minute of each half on Thursday before Real pegged Atletico back both times, as the visitors held on for a 2-2 draw and a 4-2 aggregate victory, which sent them into the quarter-finals.

The goals were Torres' first at Real's home in his two stints playing in Spain and the 30-year-old forward was thrilled to have played such a key role in Atleti's success.

"I'm happy for the fans that came, for my first two goals since coming back at a stadium where I'd never scored before," Torres said after the match.

"It's been a wonderful day, a day to remember."

Having won the first leg at home 2-0, it took Atletico just 48 seconds to extend their aggregate lead further, with Antoine Griezmann getting away from Pepe before crossing for Torres to score.

"It was a game in which we had to feel confident because of the result in the first leg," Torres said.

"The early goal allowed us to play the game we wanted. We never thought the tie was in doubt, we weren't worried."

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos equalised before half-time but Torres would again stun the home side immediately after the break when Griezmann found him in the penalty area.

The former Milan, Chelsea and Liverpool striker paid tribute to Griezmann but urged Atletico fans not to put too much pressure on his French team-mate.

"He needs to be allowed to develop. He's a very important player for us and he will be even more so in the future," Torres said.

"We need to enjoy playing with him and let him develop."

After struggling to reach the goal-scoring heights of his time at Liverpool with Chelsea and Milan, Torres' brace at The Santiago Bernabeu has seen him re-open his account with Atleti in his third match.

Before moving to Liverpool in 2007, Torres played seven seasons with Atletico, scoring 91 goals in 244 games in all competitions.