Torres: This is one of the worst days of my football career

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres says his sending off against Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final tie was one of the lowest points of his footballing career.

Torres opened the scoring for Atletico at Camp Nou in the first half on Tuesday but two yellow cards in quick succession saw him given his marching orders.

Barca were able to use their extra man to full effect, with Luis Suarez scoring twice in the second half to give the defending champions a 2-1 advantage going into next week's return leg at the Vicente Calderon.

"This is one of the worst days of my life as a footballer," the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker said. "I am sad to have left the team with 10 [men].

"In a way I feel responsible for the team not winning. I am certain that with 11 it would have been totally different.

"But I am proud to play in this team. The result is not all bad. At the Calderon, anything is possible."

I take responsibility for our defeat, but now more than ever let’s go to The Calderón for a comeback April 5, 2016

Torres added: "It's a shame that UEFA are so preoccupied with changing our kits and putting a referee that has failed to be at the level of a Champions League quarter-final."