Torres pledges to repay Chelsea fans' faith

The Spanish international has endured a torrid start to life with the Blues, having scored just five times in 30 appearances following his controversial £50 million switch from Liverpool on the final day of the January transfer window.

Torres will face his former club when the Reds travel to West London for their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

And ahead of the game, the 27-year-old has praised the Blues fans and insists he will repay their support by finding the kind of form that saw him heralded as one of the world's top strikers during his time on Merseyside.

“Whenever you go somewhere new, you expect to have difficulties," the former Atletico Madrid man said, as reported by The Mirror.

“But whenever I have had difficult times, I look at myself and say, ‘Yes, I can get back to my level.’

“All that I need to do, above anything else, is to work. If you work and give everything and really want to do something, that is all you can be asked.

“If you do that and things do not work out, you have nothing to be ashamed of.

“But I am in debt to the Chelsea fans. They have always supported me.

"And I promise them the one thing I have never done and will never do in my life is give up.”

By Vaishali Bhardwaj