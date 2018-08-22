Torres scores first Sagan Tosu goal in Iniesta reunion

Fernando Torres came off the bench to score his first goal for Sagan Tosu on Wednesday, breaking his duck for the J.League club.

Torres is yet to score in seven league appearances for the club he joined after his Atletico Madrid contract ran out at the end of the 2017-18 season.

But the former Spain international was on target as Sagan knocked Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe out of the Emperor's Cup with a 3-0 home win.

Sagan were already in front when substitute Torres made sure of his side's progression by tucking in a sweet low finish after brilliant play on the wing from Akito Fukuta.

Iniesta did not start the tie either, but the Barcelona icon has had a more successful start to life in the J.League than Torres.

The 34-year-old has already scored twice for his new club, with Vissel Kobe fourth in the table, while Torres' Sagan languish in 16th.

"Today is a very special day, after all these years and so many great moments together we meet again in Japan," Iniesta wrote on Twitter. "So happy to see you again, my friend, I wish you all the best."

Torres also marked the reunion with his former international team-mate on social media.

"Football leaves you these good moments, we started playing together at 15 years old in the national team," Torres posted on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of himself and Iniesta.

"We have shared some of the best moments in our careers and today we return to see each other in Japan. Always to pleasure to see you my friend."