TOSH documentary: "Possibly the manager of the century" – How John Toshack took Swansea from the Fourth Division to the top flight

It's the kind of thing that doesn't seem to happen in football anymore.

In 1978, 28-year-old John Toshack negotiated a release from his contract at Liverpool – where he'd won three league titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and a European Cup – in order to pursue a job in management.

He got his opportunity by dropping three steps to join Fourth Division Swansea City as player-manager.

What came next was remarkable: Swansea won promotion just two months after "Tosh" joined, and that summer he convinced a trio of his old Liverpool team-mates to move to south Wales too. A further two promotions followed in the next three years, before Toshack and co. did the unthinkable and challenge the Reds for First Division title in 1982.

So incredible was the rise that Toshack's own former coach Bill Shankly described him as "possibly the manager of the century"

Now, a new documentary, TOSH, tells that story with exclusive interviews from a host of contributors, including Toshack himself, and players including Alan Curtis, Wyndham Evans, Jeremy Charles, Nigel Stevenson, David Giles, Ian Callaghan, Leighton James, Danny Bartley, Neil Robinson and Dzemal Hadziabdic, as well as fan perspectives from the likes of comedian John Bishop.

