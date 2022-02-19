Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make Premier League history

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have had a remarkable understanding ever since they first became Tottenham team-mates and against Manchester City on Saturday they etched their names into Premier League history.

When Son laid on the pass for Kane to score Tottenham's second goal in an eventual 3-2 win for Spurs, it clocked up the 36th goal combination in the league between the South Korean star and the England captain.

The goal saw Son and Kane move joint top of the table for goal combinations with Chelsea's Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

And now they just need to combine again for one more goal to become the undisputed best partnership the league has ever seen.

You can bet Son is relieved Kane never did end up joining City last summer.

The Premier League's most profitable partnerships

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min (Tottenham, 2015-present): 36

Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2004-2012): 36

Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (Arsenal, 2000-2006): 29

Sergio Aguero and David Silva (Manchester City, 2011-2020): 29