Quiz! Can you name every club team Harry Kane has scored against?

Harry Kane has been a goal machine since his breakout season at Tottenham Hotspur in 2014/15.

With over 380 competitive club goals and counting to his name, Kane has found the net against clubs from all over the world.

The question for you is: how many of those sides can you name?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?

You've got 10 minutes to get all 96, which we think is challenging but just about doable if you're incredibly on your game. (Our own score was 67, for the record.)

To help you along, we've given you the number of goals Kane has scored against each side and which country they're from.

As a final extra little hint...don't forget that Kane spent time on loan in the lower leagues as a youngster or what he was up to with Bayern this summer...

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

So, you've conquered our stadium challenge, have you? If your football brain is still whirring and craving its next proper workout, then you're precisely where you need to be. We've compiled another cracking selection of quizzes, spanning from statistical marvels to iconic managerial eras. Settle in, because the next examination of your footballing prowess awaits.

First on the list, a test of your finger-on-the-pulse knowledge. Can you name the highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League players for 2024/25? It's a look at the week-in, week-out heroes who delivered the big points, and a true test for any armchair manager. Then, dive into our weekly dose of cryptic genius: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 10, weaving together clues about the Euros, the prolific Sergio Aguero, and those academy graduates destined for stardom.

If you're eager to expand your global footballing horizons beyond the pitch, our next quiz beckons. Can you name every nation to have bid for the World Cup? It's a fascinating journey through the hopefuls and eventual hosts of the sport's grandest spectacle, from every corner of the globe.

Then, for a deep dive into a truly iconic era, can you get 100 per cent in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool? It's a comprehensive look at the gegenpressing revolution and the trophy-laden years under the charismatic German. And for the ultimate test of Premier League endurance, can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances? More quizzes below, too, of course…