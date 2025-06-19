Tottenham captain Son Heung-min in talks to leave, with 'advanced relations' cited: report

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min could soon be exiting the north London club.

Once part of a formidable partnership with Harry Kane, there is no question the South Korea international’s powers appeared to have waned last season.

Thankfully, after an almost 10-year association with Tottenham, Son finally marked his time at the club with a trophy last season, lifting the Europa League under departed boss Ange Postecoglou.

Son weighs up transfer away from Tottenham

Despite a difficult season, Son has an opportunity to wave goodbye on a positive note (Image credit: Getty Images)

Son has scored over 100 goals for Tottenham, and is ranked at no.35 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – the highest placing of any Asian player in the list.

Now 32 and somewhat struggling with the intensity of the Premier League, however, it appears Son is weighing up where to begin the twilight of his career.

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has his eye on Son (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Son has met with current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho.

They know each other from when the Special One was in the dugout with Spurs from November 2019 until April 2021, when Son was in the midst of some of his best years.

Relations between the two are thought to be “at a very advanced level” with the player open to the move and a transfer fee of £30m mooted.

Son – the third-most expensive Asian player of all time – would be Spurs’ second permanent sale of the summer window, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg set to make his Marseille loan permanent when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Son and Mourinho struck up a strong bond when the Portuguese manager was in north London

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, now seems the perfect time for Son to wave goodbye. Ending on the high of a Europa League trophy, that long-awaited piece of silverware at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, will cement the forward’s place as a legend of the club.

FourFourTwo understands that the Lilywhites are open to a sale, too, having triggered an option to extend the no.7's contract in January, so that they wouldn't lose him for free this summer.

Son is valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt.