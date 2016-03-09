Tottenham play like a German team - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has compared Tottenham to a German team ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 clash.

Tottenham have been in fine form this campaign, sitting second in the English top flight while also impressing in Europe, and Tuchel is impressed with Spurs' performances.

"We are very much impressed with their season so far," he told a news conference. "[Coach Mauricio] Pochettino has turned Spurs into a united team.

"They are full of energy, aggressive, press high up the pitch and win a lot of balls inside the opponents' half,.

"They have the best goal difference in the Premier League, score more goals than any other team and concede fewer. They are very intense and compact. And they have some great individual players. They deserve to be where they are in the Premier League.

"Spurs remind me a bit of a German team. A lot of their characteristics can be seen in German teams as well. They want to win the ball high on the pitch, are very compact, press high and defend as a unit, with their attackers also chiming in. That's pretty unique in England.

"It will be interesting to see whose style prevails. We have to play without taking risks and have to be very precise. We want to dominate proceedings. It will be two tight games, I have no doubt about that."

The first leg of the round-of-16 tie will take place at Signal Iduna Park, with the return at White Hart Lane scheduled for March 17.