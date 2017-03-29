Tottenham will not be rushed into White Hart Lane departure

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the club are still waiting to decide whether this will be their last season at White Hart Lane, depending on progress with their new stadium.

Having played European games at Wembley this term, Spurs have the option to also play their domestic fixtures at the national stadium in the 2017-18 campaign ahead of moving to a new home for 2018-19.

But Levy insists Tottenham will not be rushed into a commitment and could still spend another year at White Hart Lane if there is any uncertainty regarding the stadium.

"We continue to focus on ensuring that the future of the club is protected at all times," Levy said in a statement alongside the club's financial results.

"Therefore, while everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium.

"Our performances on the pitch and the sight of our new stadium taking shape signifies an exciting future. As we move forward with the challenges ahead, I firmly believe that the positive outlook, unity and togetherness across the club, the team and the fans means we can look forward with optimism."