Totti: Not playing for Real Madrid my only regret

Francesco Totti admitted he regrets never joining Real Madrid after receiving a warm welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu in Roma's Champions League defeat.

Legendary playmaker Totti came off the bench late as Roma exited the Champions League to Madrid, and the Bernabeu faithful gave him a standing ovation.

And the 39-year-old told Mediaset after the game: "The Santiago Bernabeu is an amazing stadium. Real Madrid are my only regret.

"It was very emotional to get such a warm welcome. This is a great memory for me."

Totti was recently dropped from the Roma squad for the win over Palermo after criticising head coach Luciano Spalletti, but is eager to look forward.

"I have missed some things in recent weeks, but I want to enjoy this great moment for now," he added.

"We will see what happens from here on."