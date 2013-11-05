Toure hails 'special' Man City qualification

Alvaro Negredo scored a hat-trick as free-scoring City hammered CSKA Moscow 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium to progress from Group D with two games to spare.

Sergio Aguero scored two early goals to put City in command and they never looked back, as manager Manuel Pellegrini guided his charges into the knockout stages in his first season at the club.

Seydou Doumbia scored a goal in each half for the Russian side, but they failed to live with a City side that have now scored 12 goals in the last four days - having hammered Norwich 7-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

City are now into uncharted territory in Europe's premier club competition, and midfielder Toure reflected on a job well done.

The Ivory Coast international - who had been at the centre of plenty attention in the build-up after he was allegedly the target of racist abuse in the first fixture between the two sides last month - told Sky Sports News: "Today is a special day for the fans and the club as it is the first time we have gone through to the next round."

Aguero took his tally to nine goals in his last six games in all competitions, as well as becoming City's highest scorer of all time in European football.

Negredo, meanwhile, now has five in his last three games, and Toure paid tribute to the in-form strike duo.

He added: "They are working well, they are sharp and they deserve it. They were amazing."