Toure laments missed chances as Juve sink City

Yaya Toure rued wasteful finishing as Manchester City ceded the advantage to Juventus in Champions League Group D with a 1-0 loss in Turin.

Toure, who captained City as Vincent Kompany headed a lengthy injury list for Manuel Pellegrini's side, looked on as his midfield team-mate Fernandinho spurned a golden opportunity to open the scoring shortly before Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic did just that in the 18th minute.

A more glaring miss came 10 minutes from time as an end-to-end contest continued to ebb and flow – substitute Raheem Sterling scuffing Kevin De Bruyne's low cross wide from four yards with the goal gaping.

Juventus join City in securing a place in the last 16 and the Serie A champions only need a point from their final match at Sevilla to make sure of top spot and a seeded place in the draw.

"I think we are quite disappointed. It was a 50-50 game," Toure told BT Sport.

"Over the game we had more chances than them but in the end we weren't clinical.

"It's part of football. To win you have to score goals and when we miss like that these things can happen."

City's misery was compounded as they lost Joe Hart to a late injury after the goalkeeper turned in another fine Champions League display.

"Joe Hart played well, he saved I think two goals," Toure said.

"In the first half and second half we had a clear-cut chance to draw. We were a little unlucky.

"We have to bounce back in the next game that's coming."

The Ivory Coast star added: "I think we missed quite a lot of important injured players but we have to deal with that because we have a fantastic squad."