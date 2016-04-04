Toure's agent talks up Inter project

Yaya Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk has talked up the "project" at "great club" Inter as the Manchester City midfielder continues to be linked with a move to San Siro.

Ivory Coast midfielder Toure has been a fan favourite at Etihad Stadium since joining from Barcelona in July 2010 and he has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cup medals during his time in Manchester.

However, Toure's future has been cast in doubt since it was confirmed Pep Guardiola - who sold Toure to City - would replace Manuel Pellegrini as manager in the off-season.

Seluk reiterated his belief Toure will leave in the close-season, and - while insisting a destination has not been decided - he did not rule out a reunion with Inter coach Roberto Mancini, who managed Toure at City.

"He'll definitely leave Manchester City, I can safely confirm that," Seluk told FC Inter news. "Various offers have arrived and we are evaluating them, but still no decision has been made for next season."

On the possibility of a move to Inter, he added: "They are definitely a great club and everyone knows the relationship between Mancini and Yaya, but, as I said, we have not yet taken any decisions.

"I add, however, that Inter is a great project, and Inter is a great club. It is normal they would want a player of his level."