Trapattoni not impressed with Guardiola style

Pep Guardiola's possession style of play has come under fire from former Bayern Munich boss Giovanni Trapattoni.

The former Italy and Republic of Ireland coach says Guardiola's tika-taka approach that he honed at Barcelona does not produce the rewards, despite the 45-year-old winning 19 trophies as a manager since taking over at Camp Nou in 2008.

Guardiola looks set to take that number to 20 with Bayern top of the Bundesliga with six games remaining, however Trapattoni is not impressed.

The veteran believes a more direct approach brings better results, and Guardiola - who will take charge of Manchester City at the end of the season - would be wise to adapt his style going forward.

"What I see in world football at the moment is true for Bayern especially," he told SportBild.

"For me it's too much possession. Tick, tack, tick, tack. Tuck, tuck, tuck. To and fro. With too little revenue.

"And after 27 minutes they shoot on the goal for the first time - that's too little revenue.

"You have to attack with more determination. There is a goal in the middle and the midfielders pass the ball backwards, 70 metres away from that goal. I do not like it, for me it's too much.

"There was a Swede at AC Milan 30 years ago: Nils Liedholm. He started with permanent possession.

"But football is jab jab. Shoot and score. The thing with possession is not new - with Pep it's extreme."