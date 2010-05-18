Triaud blasts Arsenal tactics

The 26-year-old forward is ready to finalise a deal with the Gunners which would see them pick up the hitman on a free transfer after the French club failed with regular attempts to hold onto their man, who has netted 28 goals in all competitions since summer 2008.

However, Triaud has declared his unhappiness with the move, questioning Arsenal’s methods in the transfer market: “We proposed extensions to Marouane. Our first proposal dates from the earliest days of the year 2009," he said.

“He said he had never spoken to Arsene Wenger. But I find it strange that he could be recruited by Arsenal without talking to the coach.

“I’ve had two difficult departures since I arrived: [Sylvain] Wiltord and Chamakh. These two moves both concern Arsenal.”

Chamakh was crucial to Bordeaux’s season as the French outfit reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with five goals in his nine European games.

The switch to Emirates Stadium has been far from secretive, with Arsenal’s interest in the player having been public knowledge for months.

And Triaud reserved firm words for Chamakh’s advisors, saying: “I think he was surrounded and badly misguided. I did not appreciate at all how it went. As president, I resent it. Personally, I owe him all my affection. He is a lovely boy.”

Next season will be a testing campaign for Bordeaux, who are also resigned to losing manager Laurent Blanc to the French national side after the World Cup.

And they will also be without the services of their prized Moroccan striker, whose move to the Gunners looks finally set to be concluded this week.

