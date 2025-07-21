Liverpool 'seeking revenge' with deal, as Reds hijack Arsenal move: report

Liverpool are looking to hijack Arsenal over a major transfer – and “seek revenge” on a rival for previous deals.

The Reds are enjoying an impressive summer in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, as Arne Slot looks to improve his title-winning side.

Hugo Ekitike looks to be next on the list for Liverpool – and there's no stopping there with serious statements of intent left to make in the market.

Liverpool want “revenge” with their next move, scuppering Arsenal in the process

Mikel Arteta is looking to improve his own squad (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's closest challengers to the Premier League title last term, Arsenal, finished 10 points behind in second.

In trying to catch up to the Merseysiders, the Gunners themselves have looked to strengthen this summer with the capture of Martin Zubimendi – who was linked with Anfield last summer – along with Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke.

Arsenal snatched Martin Zubimendi away from Liverpool (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

It's been heavily rumoured that Arsenal are planning a move for Rodrygo of Real Madrid, with the Brazilian said to be Arteta's dream target when it comes to improving his attack.

Now, however, a report from Spanish outlet AS claims that Liverpool want Rodrygo themselves – in “revenge” against Los Blancos.

The report states that Jurgen Klopp wanted the player as a 16-year-old but was beaten to the punch by Real, who have since gone on to sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham from under Klopp's nose before agreeing a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold at the expiration of his Anfield contract.

FourFourTwo understands that the reported £80 million fee for Rodrygo may be a stretch with Liverpool looking to bring in Ekitike for a similar amount – but that there is historic interest, with Spanish outlets Cadena Ser and Sport (via Sport Witness) confirming talks with Liverpool over a year ago.

Rodrygo is a target for Arne Slot (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Brazilian could well be brought in as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who is rumoured to be leaving this summer.

Rodrygo is worth €90m, according to Transfermarkt.