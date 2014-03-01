'Triple punishment' upheld over goalscoring chances

Under current rules, players are sent off, concede a penalty and receive a suspension for preventing an obvious chance to score in the area, with Martin Demichelis' dismissal in Manchester City's 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Barcelona a recent example.

Some have questioned whether this punishment goes too far, but UEFA's proposal to review the situation was rejected by the IFAB.

A FIFA statement read: "The IFAB acknowledged that the so-called ‘triple punishment’ has been heavily debated including concerns that, if red cards were to be removed, it would lead to cynical fouls.

"It was decided that the advisory panels should consider the matter to analyse how Law 12 might be further clarified."

Another ruling to emerge from Saturday's annual general meeting in Zurich was the banning of slogans on undergarments, such as the tributes revealed on the chests of some players after scoring.

"Law 4 was modified today to clarify that both compulsory equipment and undergarments must not have any kind of slogans, statements or images," the statement continued.

"Previously, what a player could reveal on any item of basic compulsory equipment was different to what he or she could wear on an undergarment.

"The IFAB therefore approved the clarification in order to have a consistent approach that is also easier to regulate."

Other measures taken include permission to use head gear such as that worn by Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech - who suffered a fractured skull in 2006 - while the board ruled out the use of video assistance beyond that of goal-line technology.

"The IFAB remains of the view that technology should be allowed only for goal-line incidents, since it is a clear yes or no decision," the statement added.

"Concerns were raised about video replays slowing the game down and increasing the number of stoppages."