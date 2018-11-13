Trippier out of England squad with groin injury

Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from England's squad for the upcoming matches against United States and Croatia due to a groin injury.

The 28-year-old right-back lasted just 24 minutes of Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Saturday before needing to be replaced by Serge Aurier.

Trippier reported for international duty as planned on Monday, though following an assessment he was deemed to be better off returning to Spurs.

It is unclear how long the injury will sideline Trippier for, with Spurs undoubtedly eager for him to recover as quickly as possible due to successive matches against Chelsea, Inter and Arsenal after the international break.

He is the second player from Gareth Southgate's initial 28-man squad to pull out after Danny Welbeck, who has undergone two operations on a broken ankle.

England will play against USA in friendly to honour record goalscorer Wayne Rooney on Thursday, before hosting Croatia three days later in a crucial Nations League match.