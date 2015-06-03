Tuchel out to write 'new chapter' at Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel expressed his desire to "create a new chapter" of success at Borussia Dortmund after replacing Jurgen Klopp as head coach.

Klopp was a firm fan favourite during his seven-year stay at Signal Iduna Park, having led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal triumph and the final of the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League.

However, the popular German announced his departure in April during a difficult season that saw Dortmund finish seventh and suffer defeat in the Pokal final to Wolfsburg in Klopp's farewell match.

Dortmund announced that Tuchel would replace Klopp for next season in April, and he is keen to put his own stamp on the team.

"Jurgen Klopp had seven unbelievably successful seasons here. We will now try to create a new chapter at a high level," he said.

"Klopp created a great foundation. We must build on that. I have a great desire to build and create my own image here.

"I'm overjoyed to be officially presented as Dortmund coach. I wanted to coach a top, traditional Bundesliga club.

"Dortmund are at the forefront of the German game but we have some ground to make up on the other teams and that is a challenge.

"It's extremely important that we rise to the challenge of making up that ground. It's about hard work, courage and tenacity. The top four need to constantly feel our presence

"I want an atmosphere that is characterised by hard work, dedication and free of egoism. I know I can rely and trust this club. That was an important factor in why I came here.

"There is a style of football here which is based on attacking and dominating play. I'm looking forward to seeing that."

Tuchel spent five years at Mainz between 2009 and 2014, leading the club to the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history in the 2011-12 campaign.