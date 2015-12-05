Tuchel praises Dortmund's winning mentality

Thomas Tuchel has labelled Borussia Dortmund's last-gasp Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg as "one of the biggest challenges" he has faced since taking the helm at Signal Iduna Park.

Shinji Kagawa's stoppage-time strike secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for second-placed Dortmund, moments after a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty had cancelled out Marco Reus' opener.

And Tuchel, whose side have now closed the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich to five points following the reigning champions' defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach earlier in the day, believes that Dortmund got what they deserved.

"This is obviously a great feeling now. Overall, it was an absolutely top game, and one of the biggest challenges for my team," he said.

"In the first 35 minutes we played outstanding, and could have had a higher lead. After that we played 55 minutes far below what we can.

"The penalty shortly before the finish was a big disappointment, although Wolfsburg had threatened and their goal was well deserved.

"But in the last three minutes, after that goal, we played as we had done at the start, and we got a great goal.

"At the end, it is a hell of a result. We knew that we needed a top team performance, especially with the injuries we have, and we brought one with a very special winning mentality."