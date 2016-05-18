Twente demoted as financial issues bite

Eredivisie side Twente have been provisionally demoted to the Eerste Divisie by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) over their financial mismanagement.

Twente were banned from European competition for three years by the KNVB in December after the club was found guilty of "deliberately misleading" the organisation in regard to its relationship with Malta-based investment firm Doyen Sports.

A fourth failure to get their finances in order led to Twente being deducted points for the second season running - they were docked three points on two separate occasions in 2014-15.

The club were also fined by FIFA last season for breaching third-party ownership rules.

A KNVB statement confirmed Twente had been "offered a second chance in the Jupiler League", despite the Licence Commission determining that there were grounds to revoke the Enschede-based club's licence.

KNVB director of professional football Bert van Oostveen said: "The past year has been uncertain.

"For the fans, for the club and also for the KNVB, we really feared that the Licence Commission would pull the plug.

"Fortunately the commission found a way out.

"FC Twente is a big club, who has a large following and the KNVB is delighted that the club will get a second chance."

The decision can be appealed by Twente, although if demotion is confirmed, it could lead to salvation for one of the Eredivisie's bottom three clubs.

Willem II or De Graafschap could be reprieved even if they lose their promotion play-offs against NAC Breda and Go Ahead Eagles respectively.

If Willem II and De Graafschap are successful, Cambuur will remain in the top flight, despite finishing bottom of the Eredivisie with just 18 points.