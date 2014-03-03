Two-match ban for Wolfsburg's Trasch

The versatile 26-year-old was dismissed with nine minutes remaining as Wolfsburg fell to a 6-2 defeat, their first league reverse in four matches.

Trasch was sent off following a challenge on Kevin Volland that led to a penalty converted by Sejad Salihovic, and the German Football Association (DFB) have now acted.

"The sports court of the German Football Association has handed (Christian) Trasch from Wolfsburg a two-game ban for a crude challenge," read a DFB statement on Monday.

"The player and the club have agreed to the judgement, the judgement is now final."

Trasch, who has made 16 appearances for Wolfsburg this season, will now miss matches against Bayern Munich and Eintracht Braunschweig.