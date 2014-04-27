UAE Pro-League Wrap: Dubai Club relegated

Hany Ramzy's side went into the weekend seven points from safety with three games to go and needed a better result than Al Wasl, who are directly above them, but were unable to achieve that objective against an Al Shaab side that had already been consigned to relegation.



Ivory Coast international Gilles Yapi-Yapo got Dubai off to a good start by converting a 12th-minute penalty and the hosts looked destined to pick up a vital win.



Al Shaab had other ideas, though, as with just two minutes left Ahmed Jumaa grabbed the equaliser which ensures Dubai join Al Shaab in dropping down to Division 1.



At the other end of the table, second-placed Al Shabab's winless run was extended to four league games after they drew 1-1 at home to champions Al Ahli.



Ahmed Khalil's third-minute strike meant the home side were up against it early on, but they drew level early in the second half.



Chile international Carlos Villanueva netted from the penalty spot with 52 minutes on the clock and neither side was able to secure a winner, but Al Shabab remain second with a one-point advantage over Al Wahda.

There were three red cards in third-placed Al Wahda's 3-1 victory at Al Dhafra, with Bandar Mohammed and Mohammad Qassim shownred cards for the hosts, while the visitors had Adel Basulaiman sent off.

Leading scorer Santiago Tagliabue netted twice as Jose Peseiro's in-form side made it four victories in a row.



Al Sharjah's top-three hopes took a blow as they lost to an Asamoah Gyan-inspired Al Ain, with the Ghana forward scoring two goals, while Al Jazira moved up to fourth thanks to a 2-0 triumph over visitors Bani Yas.



In the other games to be played on Sunday, Ajman beat Al Nasr 3-1 and Al Wasl drew 1-1 with Emirates Club.