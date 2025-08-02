FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 12: Dutchmen, kings and cult Barclays heroes

We know what you're thinking: how is a monarch's wife, Brentford Football Club, and a Newcastle United stand all connected?

Welcome back to the weird and wonderful world of FourFourTwo's weekly crossword, testing your knowledge alongside a piece of quizzing heritage.

In case you've missed any of our previous 11 instalments to this point, we have an extensive archive ready to mine.

It works much the same as a regular crossword with ‘down’ and ‘across’ clues, with each correct answer providing letters that act as hints for other answers nearby.

There are plenty of answers to go at to get you started, and there’s no time limit for this challenge, but there is a clock counting upwards, so see how quickly you can complete it.

Struggling with one answer? No problem, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.

Got to the end in record time? Don’t forget to comment your score below and share the crossword with your mates to see how you stack up.

So, you've conquered the crossword grid, untangled its delightful footballing knots. Your mind is clearly sharp, primed for more: which is just as well, as we've got a fresh volley of challenges ready to fire your synapses, from European giants to iconic goal-getters. Consider this your next top-tier workout.

First up, prepare for the ultimate test of continental club football knowledge. Our Big Champions League Quiz dares you to hit 50 correct answers. It's a proper examination of legendary nights and record-breaking stars. Then, for a truly unique test of individual brilliance, can you name every Ballon d'Or top three from 2007 to 2023 - without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s a fascinating look at the incredible talents who shone brightest outside those two monumental shadows.

If the storied history of England's most famous knockout competition is your passion, dive into this: can you name every club to have ever reached an FA Cup final? It’s a comprehensive sweep through the contenders who battled for that prestigious trophy. Or, for a deep dive into a Gunners maestro's playmaking genius, recall every club Mesut Ozil assisted against for Arsenal. It's a detailed look at the opposition who felt the sting of his sublime passing.

Finally, let's cast our minds back to a major international final. Can you name the Italy line-up from the Euro 2020 final against England? It was a pulsating encounter, etched into recent history, and remembering that starting XI will prove your dedication to modern football's biggest moments. Cheers!