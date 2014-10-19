UEFA Champions League: BATE v Shakhtar Donetsk

The Ukrainian champions are playing catch-up in Group H after conceding twice in the last four minutes to draw 2-2 with Porto in their last European fixture.

Successive league defeats to Zorya and Dynamo Kiev also saw Shakhtar lose ground in the race for the domestic title, but they bounced back in impressive fashion against Volyn on Friday.

Luiz Adriano netted twice while Srna, Dentinho, Alex Teixeira and Douglas Costa also got on the scoresheet as they ran out emphatic 6-2 winners.

The result gave Shakhtar the perfect lift ahead of their return to continental action, and Srna insists that spirits are high.

"We really needed this win after [the] Porto [draw] and two league defeats," Srna told Futbol 1 after the Volyn success.

"It's always nice to win.

"Now we need to have a good rest and get ready for BATE. A very important game awaits us."

Shakhtar will also take confidence from the 6-0 hammering Tuesday's opponents BATE were handed by Porto on match day one, although they bounced back to beat Atletico Bilbao 2-1 last time out.

And travelling will pose no fears for Shakhtar, who are getting used to life on the road.

Unable to play matches in Donetsk due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Shakhtar are currently hosting matches in Lviv - more than 1,000km away from their home city.

BATE enter the clash in excellent form and are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

They top the Belarusian top flight by three points and won 4-1 at Shakhtyor on Thursday.

Aleksandr Karnitskiy - who scored in the win over Bilbao on matchday two - netted a hat-trick in their latest domestic success and is once again likely to lead their challenge.