UEFA Champions League: Lincoln 1 HB Torshavn 1

Lincoln are the first team to enter Europe's premier competition from Gibraltar after the country became a UEFA member nation last year, and they made a strong start to their first qualifying round first leg clash at the Victoria Stadium.

Joseph Chipolina put the Gibraltarian champions ahead - scoring from the spot after 18 minutes. However, Hanssen scored the equaliser in the 71st minute to ensure the sides will go into the second leg next Tuesday level.

Lincoln were handed an early boost when Kristin Mouritsen brought down Lee Casciaro in the area - allowing Chipolina to score from the penalty spot.

Captain Frodi Benjaminsen went closest to levelling for HB before the break when he crashed a header against the crossbar.

HB began the second half stronger and started to apply pressure on the hosts' goal.

And that paid off 19 minutes from time as Faroe Islands international Hanssen managed to salvage a draw for the visitors, who will now look to make the most of home advantage in the second leg.